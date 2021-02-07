B-town celebrities, snowmobiles, ‘Rouf’ light up Kashmir winters | India News

Sports

NEW DELHI: Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir’s popular ski destination, experienced double joy after a host of Bollywood celebrities gathered on Saturday to take part in Valley’s three-day winter festival, which is billed as the first large-scale public show after the reorganization on August 5, 2019.The event coincides with the announcement by the Jammu and Kashmir administration to restart 4G internet services throughout the region.Actors Vidya Balan and Arbaaz Khan were the first to arrive on Saturday. The event, which is being organized by the Indian Army and the district administration, is a joint initiative to boost commercial tourism activities in the region.

Actor Vidya Balan seen with Sidharth Roy Kapur in Gulmarg on Sunday

“We are providing 24-hour assistance to remove snow and ensure mobility with salt. We have stationed electrical and Jal Shakti engineers and, on top of everything, we help stores that sell food, winter clothing and those who want to install kiosks. It is an initiative to connect local awaaam with the rest of the country and vice versa. The objective is to attract tourists to J&K and we are very excited, “Aijaz Asad, deputy commissioner of Baramulla, told TOI.

While the folk dance called Rouf, performances by rock bands skii race, and snow biking remained the star attraction on the first day, army officials said local singers such as Shazia Bashir, Aabid Aly, Altamash Faridi will join in. to Balan and Khan for the big Sunday. event.

Celebrities spent the night in log cabins in Gulmarg.

More than 40 local hotels in and around Gulmarg have been booked by tourists arriving from Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Jaipur, the district administration said.

Senior army officers from the 19th Division and the Pir Panjal Brigade supervise the event.

Since December, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has also launched an introductory ski course for boys and girls from across the country.

“Today we launched the sixth batch of this type and we hope that places like Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Yusmarg can bring more tourism and recreation here,” said Ideel Saleem, Jammu and Kashmir deputy director (Recreation) of tourism.

“The Indian Army is organizing the Gulmarg Winter Festival to promote Kashmir tourism, winter, sports and culture. Please acknowledge the efforts of the Jai Hind Army,” Khan tweeted ahead of his visit.

He praised the efforts of the defense ministry, the northern command and the Srinagar-based 15th Corps unit.