As More Western Celebrities and Extinction Rebellion Back Farmers’ Protests, UN Human Rights Office Calls For Restraint | India News

Standing in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India. Read about who they are and why they are protesting below. https://t.co/yWtEkqQynF – Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) 1612552215000

LONDON: American actors Susan Sarandon and John Cusack, the American fashion magazine Vogue and the environmental movement Extinction Rebellion have joined the growing flow of voices supporting and amplifying the protests of farmers in India.Sarandon, known for her roles in such films as “Bull Durham,” “Thelma and Louise,” and “Dead Man Walking,” tweeted an article about the protests, saying, “Solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.”

Cusack, known for his roles in “High Fidelity” and “Grosse Pointe Blank,” enigmatically tweeted: “#FarmerProtest #r #FarmersAreIndia.”

Vogue published an article about the protests with the tweet: “This is what is happening in India and how you can help.”

American celebrities join NBA player Kyle Kuzma, American climate justice activist Jamie Margolin, American actress Amanda Cerny, Lebanese-American artist Mia Khalifa, former NBA player Baron Davis, journalist Lauren Frayer , British television presenter Ranj Singh and Canadian NPD leader Jagmeet Singh in a video alongside pop singer Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg and Kamala Harris ‘niece Meena Harris, titled “Farmers’ Roar Will has globalized ”. The video ends with “The world is watching you #ModiGovernment”. These videos were featured in the toolkit that Thunberg removed last week.

The teenage activist has not backed down despite the media firestorm that created and retweeted a tweet from the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on Friday that read: “India: We call on the authorities and protesters to exercise maximum moderation in # FarmersProtests. The rights of peaceful assembly and expression must be protected both online and offline. It is essential to find equitable solutions with due respect for human rights for all. ”

Extinction Rebellion has also written about the farmers’ protests on its Instagram account, saying: “The world needs to know that India is moving away from democracy, retreating at an alarming rate and headlong into fascism. The international focus on these protests may be the only thing preventing state-sponsored violence. ”

Thunberg’s original toolkit promotes a Zoom call that Extinction Rebellion was going to hold about farmers’ protests on January 23rd and an Instagram Live on Republic Day that Extinction Rebellion was going to hold with farmers at the borders. .

Sikh Labor MP Preet Gill tweeted a link to a website that appears to be a new toolkit for the farmers’ campaign. Provides links to five organizations, including Khalsa Aid, found under the NIA scanner, to donate. It lists letter templates to send to lawmakers in the UK, Canada, and the US, Global Petitions to Sign, journalist and social media accounts to follow, and your narrative on issues with farm laws.