The ‘Toolkit’ case has revealed a lot, MEA responded to irresponsible comments from some celebrities: Jaishankar | India News

VIJAYWADA: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday that there was a reason why MEA reacted to comments from some celebrities in relation to the protest by farmers’ unions, noting that they spoke “about issues that obviously they didn’t know much. ” .

The minister told ANI that the ‘toolkit’ case, which is being investigated by the police, has revealed a lot.

“I think it has revealed a lot. We have to wait and see what comes out. You can see that there was a reason why the Foreign Ministry reacted to the statements that some celebrities gave on matters that they obviously did not know much. Much,” he said Jaishankar.

I was answering a question about the “toolkit” case.

The Foreign Ministry had said in a statement earlier this week that farmers ‘protests against the new farm laws should be seen in the context of India’s democratic spirit and policy, and the efforts of the Government and farmers’ groups. stakeholders to resolve the deadlock.

“Before rushing to comment on such matters, we urge that the facts be ascertained and a proper understanding of the issues at hand undertaken. The temptation of social media hashtags and tabloid comments, especially when used by celebrities and others It is neither exact nor responsible, “the ministry had said.

Delhi police wrote a letter to Google on Friday requesting registration and activity log details of the account through which a “toolkit” related to the farmers’ protest was created and uploaded to the networking platform. social.

Two email IDs, an Instagram account, and a uniform resource locator (URL) were mentioned in the toolkit and the police requested details from the respective platforms.

The police had registered an FIR against unidentified persons in connection with the creators of the “toolbox”.

Delhi Police Special Commissioner Praveer Ranjan had said that they had identified some 300 accounts that spread discontent and disharmony towards the Government of India.

The “Toolkit” account was being run by a group of Khalistanis. They had decided to carry out a digital attack after the Republic Day incident. We have retrieved a document on the planned execution. We have found it to be a copycat execution. So far, we have registered cases against the authors of that account. The case has been handed over to the cybercell. Investigations are underway, “he had said.

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg posted the “toolbox” in a tweet on Wednesday that she later deleted. He had also supported protests by farmers’ unions on the Delhi borders against the new agricultural laws.

