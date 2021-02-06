India Top Headlines

The temperature in Manali, Kufri, Keylong and Kalpa of Himachal Pradesh drops to below zero | India News

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh tourist spots, Manali, Kufri, Keylong and Kalpa, shuddered to freezing temperatures on Saturday after recent snowfall in the state, the meteorological department said.

The minimum temperature in the state dropped by one to two degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours, said Shimla Met center director Manmohan Singh.

The Lahaul and Spiti tribal administrative center, Keylong, remained the coldest place in the state at minus 13.7 degrees Celsius, he said.

Kalpa registered a low of minus 6 degrees Celsius, he added.

Minimum temperatures in Manali and Kufri were set at minus 2.4 and minus 0.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Shimla and Dalhousie registered a low of 1 and 1.1 degrees Celsius, Singh added.

The highest temperature was recorded at A at 25.2 degrees Celsius, he said, adding that the weather will remain dry from February 7 to 12.

