Purvodaya Mission: BJP seeks to expand its presence in the East | India News

India Top Headlines

PM Modi will be in Assam and West Bengal on Sunday

NEW DELHI: In an attempt to consolidate the BJP’s gains in the eastern region of the country, Modi’s dispensation is poised to give further wings to its “look east” (Purvodaya) policy.

After winning Bihar’s crucial elections and settling in the northeast region, as well as making considerable progress in Odisha, the party is now focusing on West Bengal, which is tied to the polls, where it feels about to gather critical mass for overthrow Mamata Banerjee. TMC LED.

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, whose ministry’s “Ujjawala” scheme has been a mainstay of Modi’s government since 2014, recently gave a detailed explanation in Rajya Sabha on how the government has been pushing “Purvodaya” on.

“From Kashi to Kohima, more than 50 million million people of India live in East India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has placed unprecedented emphasis on the development of East India and gave the Purvodaya mantra “Pradhan said in Rajya Sabha last Thursday, as he participated in the debate on the Vote of Thanks to the President’s speech.

The minister said that this is not simply a slogan for the government, but a “mantra” for governance. “Whether it is Ujjwala Yojana, toilet construction, Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, Urja Ganga, UDAN Yojana or other government schemes, the people of East India have been the main beneficiaries,” he said.

The party also received an encouraging response in the eastern region, including the northeast and West Bengal, and also the eastern UP.

BJP’s focus on the development of the region, as well as the political dividends, can be gauged by the fact that the prime minister will visit West Bengal and Assam on Sunday, his second visit in less than a month.

Before his visit, the prime minister shared his full itinerary on Twitter in regional languages, including Bengali.