Promote the vaccination campaign: Centro a los Estados, UT | India News

NEW DELHI: Even as India inoculated more than 56 lakhs of health and frontline workers in nearly 22 days of its vaccination campaign, the Center on Saturday called on states and UT to “increase exponentially” the rate of vaccination, as there is still substantial scope to increase the numbers per session. So far, 1,14,548 sessions have been held throughout the country.Of the total number of vaccinated beneficiaries, 52,66,175 were health workers and 3,70,693 front-line workers. India started vaccinating front-line workers from February 2 and so far only about 4.5% of targeted beneficiaries have been vaccinated in this category. However, among healthcare workers, nearly 55% were vaccinated as of Saturday night.In a review meeting with state health secretaries and doctors from the National Health Mission on Saturday, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan asked them to improve momentum and accelerate coverage.Each state and UT must schedule vaccination of all healthcare workers at least once before February 20 and immediately afterward organize clean-up rounds for them. Similarly, vaccination of all frontline workers should be scheduled at least once before March 6 and immediately after that clean-up rounds should be organized for them, the Health Ministry said. “Failure to vaccinate potential recipients in the cleanup round would automatically push them into the age-appropriate vaccination category,” he added.

The second dose is scheduled to begin on February 13, while the government plans to begin inoculating the elderly from March. Bhushan asked state health secretaries to analyze the daily variation in the number of average vaccinations and take steps to increase them.

States and UT have also been recommended to ensure 100% saturation of the people who have already registered on the Co-Win digital platform. “Overall vaccination figures are driven by only a few states. To accelerate the campaign, all states must meet this benchmark,” said a senior official. On Saturday, 12 states accounted for 85% of the total of 2,20,019 beneficiaries vaccinated by night.