Oppn seeks repeal of agricultural laws, hits government for “anti-national” mockery | India News

India Top Headlines

(PTI)

NEW DELHI: Congress and opposition parties such as Shiv Sena, NCP, Samajwadi Party, BSP, left-wing parties, and Shiromani Akali Dal demanded the repeal of farm laws and attacked the government for labeling protesting farmers as “anti-national” and “khalistanis” to smear his agitation.

Member of Congress Anand Sharma said: “India’s economic growth was slow before Covid-19 hit the country. The situation is especially due to the shutdown which resulted in many job losses. The government is responsible for this situation.” . In these circumstances, he affirmed, the peasants were forced to fight for justice and their rights. The government is responsible for the current state of agricultural laws, he added.

In an emotionally charged speech in Punjabi at Rajya Sabha, Congressman Pratap Singh Bajwa recorded the objection to protesting farmers being branded as “anti-national and Khalistani”. Bajwa said Prime Minister Modi must go to the Delhi borders to meet with farmers and repeal the laws. He demanded the creation of a committee headed by a Supreme Court judge to carry out an impartial investigation within two months into the January 26 incidents that led to the violence.

Citing official statistics, Congressman Mallikarjun Kharge said the government’s claims about increasing MSP for crops and doubling farmers’ incomes had turned out to be mere “jumlas.” “The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana is actually a ‘Punjipati Munafa Yojana’ (a scheme for the profit of the capitalists),” he said.

NCP’s Praful Patel said that when the government is talking about working for the welfare of farmers, why didn’t it send the farm laws to the Select Committee for wider consultation to avoid the situation that has arisen now?

Former Union Minister KJ Alphons said on Friday that raising a religious flag at the Red Fort was “treason.” BJP member Vinay P Sahasrabuddhe said: “Everybody keeps saying that the government should put down its arrogance, but where is the arrogance … We are ready for talks. We even offered to put them (the laws) on hold for 18 months. They are showing so much flexibility, why don’t they (the protesting farmers) show similar flexibility … ”