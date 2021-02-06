Mo Dhaliwal: ‘Man behind Greta Thunberg’s toolbox’, a self-confessed Khalistani | India News

India Top Headlines

CHANDIGARH: Even when Delhi police launched an investigation following the filing of an FIR in relation to a document tweeted by climate activist Greta Thunberg, a video that has gone viral of a Canadian-born Sikh, Mo Dhaliwal, has also been included in the scanner.In his short speech on the video, delivered during the January 26 protest at the Indian Consulate in Vancouver, Dhaliwal says: “If the farm laws are repealed tomorrow, that is not a victory. This battle begins with the repeal of the laws. agricultural laws, it does not end there. Let no one tell you that this battle is going to end with the repeal of agricultural laws. That is because they are trying to drain the energy from this movement. They are trying to tell you that you are separated from Punjab, and you are separated from the Khalistan movement. It is not. ” The video was allegedly filmed during a protest outside the Indian consulate in Vancouver. However, TOI has not been able to determine the veracity of the video.Dhaliwal is linked to the Poetic Justice Foundation, which is under the Delhi Police scanner for allegedly creating the controversial toolkit that was tweeted by Thunberg. In one of her Facebook posts, Dhaliwal said that the foundation was founded by her friend Anita Lal. Dhaliwal is also the co-founder and chief strategist of Skyrocket, a creative digital branding agency he founded in Vancouver in 2011.Farmers protest live updatesThe video has come as a surprise as, until recently, he was popular in Canadian-Sikh and Punjabi circles for his entrepreneurial skills and the launch of the Vancouver International Bhangra Celebration Society and not for his political views or support for Khalistan. Their understanding of Sikh issues or politics can be gauged by the fact that in 2015, the Society’s Bhangra festival was scheduled for the first week of June, coinciding with the anniversary of Operation Blue Star. After an uproar in the Canadian-Sikh community, your organization issued an apology, by the way through Anita Lal. Investigations from Sikh circles in Canada revealed that it was after this incident that Dhaliwal, now in his 40s, began to study Sikh problems in greater depth.

In a post on his Facebook page on September 17, 2020, he had said: “I am a Khalistani. You may not know this about me. Why? Because Khalistan is an idea. Khalistan is a living movement that breathes. .. “In the post, he also wrote that he was six years old in 1984. On June 3, 2020, he posted a photograph of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, with the lines:” Freedom from slavery is achieved only when a person begins to feel and understand that I would prefer death to life as a slave. ”

On his Facebook page, Dhaliwal has also posted photos with Canada’s NDP member Jagmeet Singh Dhaliwal, who has roots in the Thikriwal village of the Barnala district of Punjab. Inquiries in the village about Dhaliwal did not get any response. None of the villagers could confirm their link to the village. “We have never heard of Mo Dhaliwal. We only know of Jagmeet. We have no idea that photographs of Mo with Jagmeet have been found,” said Gurdial Singh, who has been living in Thikriwal for decades.

Punjab farm agencies were also quick to confirm that they had never heard of Mo.