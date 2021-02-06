India Top Headlines

Mamata didn’t allow PM Kisan’s plan in Bengal to satisfy her ego: JP Nadda | India News

BJP Chairman JP Nadda on Saturday criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for depriving farmers of the benefits of Prime Minister Kisan’s scheme to satisfy their ego.

He also wondered why she loses her cool with the slogans of “Jai Shri Ram”.

Nadda, while attending the final round of the party’s month-long “Krishak Suraksha Abhiyan”, said that the people of the state have decided to offer “namaste and tata” to Banerjee and his party after the assembly elections.

“What Mamata did to the Bengal farmers by depriving them of the benefits of the PM Kisan Scheme was an injustice. She did not allow the implementation of the welfare program in the state to satisfy her ego.

“Now, after realizing that the farmers themselves have allowed the scheme, he has said that he would implement it. The 70 lakhs of farmers for the past two years have been deprived of an annual aid of 6,000 rupees,” Nadda said.

The BJP chief also had lunch with the farmers in the open field as part of the “Krishak Suraksha Saha-Bhoj” in the village of Sahapur in Malda. Had ‘kichdi’ and ‘sabji’ on the menu.

“When I was coming here, I was greeted with slogans from Jai Shri Ram. But I don’t understand why Mamata didi gets angry after hearing it,” he said, referring to the January 23 incident at Victoria Memorial Hall in Kolkata.

Banerjee had declined to speak at the event to celebrate the birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, where the slogans “Jai Shri Ram” were raised in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Banerjee had not started his speech when the slogan was lifted by a section of the crowd at the Victoria Memorial event to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the legendary freedom fighter’s birth.

