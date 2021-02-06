India Top Headlines

Mamata Didi has done an injustice to West Bengal farmers: JP Nadda | India News

MALDA: Bharatiya Janata Party Chairman JP Nadda told Bharatiya Janata Party Chairman JP Nadda on Saturday that he criticized West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee for not implementing the Prime Minister’s Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in the state.

“Mamata Didi has done an injustice to the farmers here. She, in her stubbornness, ego and pride, did not launch Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in West Bengal. This has kept more than 70 lakh farmers deprived of their benefits.” Nadda said as she made her way to Malda.

The BJP chief said that Mamata announced that she will also implement the scheme in the state after around 25 lakh people flocked to the Center on the matter and elections were just around the corner in the state.

“When around 25 lakh people urged the Center, then Mamata ji said she would also implement Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Mamata ji, elections are just around the corner, what good is it to repent when the damage is done?” Nadda accused.

Nadda arrived in West Bengal on Friday night to launch the party’s ‘Parivartan Yatra’ and also attended the ‘Krishok Surokha Saha – Bhoj’ here.

He was also scheduled to visit Malda district and take a Foara More tour to Rabindranath Tagore statue in the district, after which he visited Sri Sri Gauranga Janmasthan Ashram in Nabadwip. He was also scheduled to visit the Central Institute of Subtropical Horticulture here in the morning and later the ‘Krishok Surokha Saha – Bhoj’.

A PIL has been filed in the Kolkata High Court against the yatra citing concerns about COVID-19 and the law and order situation in the state.

Meanwhile, Vijayvargiya said yesterday that the court has not issued any order suspending the yatra, and therefore the district administration cannot stop it. He added that Union Interior Minister Amit Shah will attend another Coochbehar yatra on February 11.

The West Bengal Assembly elections for 294 seats are scheduled for this year.

