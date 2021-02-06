India Top Headlines

Greta Toolkit: Poetic Justice Foundation denies coordinating protests or tweets | India News

JALANDHAR: Canada-based Poetic Justice Foundation, which has been in the eye of a storm after it was found to have created the toolkit that was shared by Greta Thunberg, released a statement stating that it did not coordinate any activities. protesters within India or coordinated Rihanna, Greta or any other celebrity to tweet.

The statement jointly issued by Mo Dhaliwal and Anita Lal, co-founders of PJF, said that the information being released about their organization is incorrect.

They said it was a concerted effort and a deliberate distraction from the real problem of the farmers’ protest.

“The Poetic Justice Foundation did not coordinate any protest activities that occurred in India. Until Indian Republic Day and beyond, whether at the Red Fort in Delhi or elsewhere in the country, we are not involved in directing or encouraging any protest activity of any kind in India. ” they said.

“The Poetic Justice Foundation did not coordinate Rihanna, Greta Thunberg or any specific celebrities to tweet about the #FarmersProtest. We don’t pay anyone to tweet, and we certainly don’t pay anyone $ 2.5 million to do so. ”Dhaliwal and Lal said.

