“Exercise maximum restraint”: UN Human Rights Office on farmers’ protests | India News

NEW YORK (AP) – The United Nations human rights office on Friday called on Indian authorities and protesters against new farm laws to exercise maximum restraint, saying it is crucial to find “equitable solutions” with due respect to human rights for all.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), in a tweet, stressed that the rights of peaceful assembly and expression must be protected on both offline and online platforms.

“#India: We call on the authorities and protesters to exercise the utmost restraint in the ongoing #FarmersProtests. The rights of peaceful assembly and expression must be protected both online and offline. Finding equitable solutions with due Respect for #Human Rights for all (sic), “UN Human Rights tweeted.

International pop star Rihanna took to Twitter to share a CNN story about the internet shutting down in various districts of Haryana after protesters broke through barricades to enter New Delhi and clashed with police in various parts of the national capital during the Kisan tractor rally on January 26. “Why aren’t we talking about this?” Rihanna tweeted, adding the hashtag #FarmersProtest along with the post on the microblogging site.

Other celebrities, including teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, also tweeted in solidarity with the farmers’ protest. “We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India,” Thunberg wrote.

The Foreign Ministry (MEA), in its statement, said that the government passed the laws “after full debate and discussion” and has “started a series of talks” to address farmers’ problems.

The MEA also stated that the protests should be viewed in the context of their democratic ethics and politics and before rushing to comment, one should find out the facts and understand the issues at hand, while condemning the celebrities, who have drawn attention about the farmers’ protest. on social media.

