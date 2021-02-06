India Top Headlines

Covid-19: India vaccinates 54.7% of healthcare workers registered on the CoWin platform | India News

NEW DELHI: India has vaccinated 52.66,175 healthcare workers against Covid-19, which is 54.7 percent of the total cohort of healthcare workers who are registered on the CoWIN platform, the ministry said on Saturday of Health of the Union.

“As of February 6, 2021, at 6 pm, the total vaccination is 56,36,868, of which the health workers who have been vaccinated are 52,66,175, which represents 54.7 percent of the total cohort of health workers who are registered in CoWIN, “said Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary of the Union Ministry of Health during a press conference here.

CoWIN is an online digital platform that is used to drive the Covid-19 vaccination program in the country. Provides real-time information on vaccine stocks, storage temperature and individualized monitoring of the beneficiaries of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Agnani said that 3,70,693 front-line workers have also been vaccinated in the country.

“Since we started vaccinating front-line workers on February 2, a total of 3.70,693 front-line workers have also been covered, representing 4.5 percent of the current database of frontline workers, “he said.

The health official said that the top 13 states / Union territories (UT) that have had more than 60 percent health worker coverage are: Bihar 76.6 percent, Madhya Pradesh 76.1 percent, Tripura 76 percent, Uttarakhand 71.5 percent, Mizoram 69.7%, Uttar Pradesh 69%, Kerala 68.1%, Odisha 67.6%, Rajasthan 67.3%, Himachal Pradesh 66.8%, Lakshadweep 64 , 5%, Andaman 62.9%, Chhattisgarh 60.5%.

“12 states / UT with coverage of less than 40% of their total database of healthcare workers are Assam 39.9%, Delhi 37.1%, Punjab 33.7%, Jammu and Kashmir 33.6% , Dadra and Nagar Haveli 31.9%, Ladakh 31.7%, Tamil Nadu 28%, Chandigarh 27.7%, Meghalaya 21.7%, Nagaland 21%, Manipur 17.4% and Puducherry 13.6 percent, “he said.

Agnani said that a total of 2,20,019 beneficiaries were vaccinated today during the pan-India Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

“Covid hospitalizations to date are 28. Of these, 19 have been discharged after treatment and there have been 9 deaths. In the last 24 hours, there have been no hospitalization events. The total deaths reported up to the date is 22. Of these, deaths in the hospital are 9 and deaths outside the hospital are 13. No new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. None of these deaths so far has been causally related to Covid-19 vaccination “, said.

The Covid-19 vaccine was implemented in the country as of January 16, 2021, in a phased manner, starting with priority groups of health workers (HCP) and frontline workers. The implementation of the Covid-19 vaccine is taking place simultaneously in all states and UT.

