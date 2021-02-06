India Top Headlines

Chhattisgarh Congress Passes Resolution Seeking Rahul Gandhi as Party Chairman | India News

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh Congress passed a resolution on Saturday demanding that Rahul Gandhi revert to the head of the national party. The resolution was approved unanimously during a meeting of the working committee of the state Congress and the party’s district presidents in Raipur.

Chhattisgarh Prime Minister Bhupesh Baghel tabled a proposal calling for MP Rahul Gandhi to be reappointed as Chairman of the National Congress of India. The proposal was supported by the general secretary of Congress and Chhattisgarh in charge, PL Punia, and the head of the state Congress, Mohan Markam, while the resolution was approved in the presence of several party representatives.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said: “All Congress party workers stand firm with Rahul Gandhi ji who has immense faith in him that under his leadership the organization of Congress will be rock solid and absolutely steadfast. Leadership Rahul Gandhi’s leadership has instilled trust and faith in the congress workers and supporters. They believe his influence and guidance will further strengthen the foundations of the Congress Party. ”

Chhattisgarh is the second state after Delhi to have passed such a resolution.

