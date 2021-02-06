India Top Headlines

Change in Bengal is inevitable; BJP’s Rath Yatra can strengthen the process: Harsh Vardhan | India News

CALCUTTA: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday that the change of government in West Bengal is “inevitable” and that Rath Yatra of the BJP in the state could strengthen the process.

Without naming anyone, he said the people of the state are fed up with the “brotherhood of nephews” and the increase in corruption and appeasement.

“The comments that I have been receiving from different sources over the last year indicate that change in West Bengal is inevitable.

“The Rath Yatra can strengthen the process. People are unhappy and fed up with the increase in corruption, appeasement and brotherhood in the state,” Vardhan told reporters.

The BJP has been targeting Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, alleging their role in various scams.

“Now, there is nothing but corruption, appeasement and brotherhood of nephews in the state. This is what ordinary people say without any link to the BJP,” he added.

Elections for the 294-member West Bengal assembly are to be held between April and May.

Original source