Chakka Jam stops traffic on key routes in the heart of the turmoil | India News

Traffic was stopped for three hours along the arteries in the heart of the farmers’ upheaval on Saturday, but agricultural groups that enforced the chakka jam in Punjab and Haryana made sure there were no palpitations for the law. and order in any of the protest sites.

As slogans against the new agricultural laws circulated on roads choked with sedentary traffic, four months of turmoil in Punjab and Haryana and around two and a half months on the Delhi borders seemed to find direction again after getting lost in the mess of the Republic Day tractor parade. Members of the farms squatted in almost every NH passing through Punjab. Only ambulances and school buses went ahead.

Sources put the number of protest sites in Punjab alone at around 350. BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) placed roadblocks at 33 sites in 14 districts. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar thanked the farmers together with the civil and police administration for ensuring that the protest proceeded peacefully. In Rohtak, travelers stranded at the three-hour highway stop received sweets, sandwiches and tea at various protest locations to ease their torment.

In Rajasthan, the Kisan caravan of former MP CM Sachin Pilot from Dausa arrived in Bharatpur in time for a rally on the sidelines of the chakka jam. The Delhi-Jaipur highway was completely blocked from 11 a.m. Farm crews in Maharashtra stopped traffic on the roads in parts of Kolhapur, Nashik and Aurangabad. In MP, BKU imposed the chakka jam in several places.

The BKU secretary general of state could not be reached until late at night.

