‘Chakka jam’: Farmers in Punjab and Haryana block roads | India News

CHANDIGARH: Farmers protesting against the Center’s new farm laws and other issues blocked roads in various locations in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday at the call by farmers’ unions for a nationwide “chakka jam”.

Farmers unions had announced a nationwide ‘chakka jam’ on Monday from 12 noon to 3 pm on February 6 when they would block national and state roads in protest against the internet ban in nearby areas. their sites of agitation, alleged harassment inflicted on them by authorities and other issues.

Police have tightened security and made all arrangements to divert traffic, officials said, adding that adequate police personnel were deployed to Punjab and Haryana.

Farmers protesting due to their loyalty to different farmer bodies blocked state and national highways in various places on Saturday, causing inconvenience to travelers.

Bharti Kisan (Ekta Ugrahan) Union Secretary General Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said they are carrying out road blocks at 33 places in 15 districts, including Sangrur, Barnala and Bathinda in Punjab.

In the morning, farmers began gathering at their designated protest sites for ‘chakka jam’ in both states.

“The old and the young have gathered here to participate in the chakka jam. It will be peaceful,” said a protester on the border between Punjab and Haryana in Shambhu, near Ambala.

“We want the government to repeal these three laws as they are not in the interest of the agricultural community,” said another protester.

The protesting farmers said emergency vehicles, including ambulances and school buses, will be allowed during the ‘chakka jam’.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting since the end of November on Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a roll back of the Trade in Agricultural Products and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020, the Farmers Agreement (Empowerment and Protection ) on Price Assurance and Agricultural Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

Protesting farmers have expressed fear that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the “mercy” of large corporations.

However, the government has argued that the new laws will provide better opportunities for farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture.

