‘Chakka jam’ by protesting farmers: main news | India News

NEW DELHI: Farmers protesting the Center’s new farm laws and other issues on Saturday blocked roads in various locations in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday in the farmer unions’ call for a nationwide “chakka jam”.

The farmers have made a pan-India call ‘chakka jam’ from 12 to 3 pm.

Here’s a look at the main developments.

PAC, paramilitary forces deployed on state and national highways in UP

Around 144 UP-PAC companies, six paramilitary companies, along with senior officers, have been deployed on state and national highways and everything is being registered in the wake of the ‘chakka jam’.

Farmers in Karnataka blocked roads protesting the Center’s agricultural laws

Farmers blocked roads in different parts of Karnataka, to express their solidarity with the protesting ryots.

In response to a call from various farmer associations led by Kuruburu Shanthakumar, peasants in the state invaded all roads leading to and from Bengaluru to block it.

Some pro-Kannada organizations also came to support the rioters and organized demonstrations.

Peaceful situation in Singhu Border

The situation at the Singhu border protest site in Delhi was peaceful even when internet connectivity was suspended as a precaution on Saturday.

Peaceful ‘Satyagraha’ of Farmers of National Interest: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the peaceful ‘satyagraha’ of the ‘annadatas’ is in the national interest as the agricultural laws are “harmful” for the country.

“The peaceful satyagraha of annadatas is in the national interest: these three laws are not only detrimental to the farmer-workers, but also to the people and the country. Full support!” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also criticized the government over the farmers issue by posting on Twitter an image of the multi-layered barricades at one of the farmers’ protest sites.

“Why are you scaring us with the wall of fear?” she tweeted along with the image.

Road blocks in 33 locations in 15 districts

Bharti Kisan (Ekta Ugrahan) Union Secretary General Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said they are carrying out road blocks at 33 places in 15 districts, including Sangrur, Barnala and Bathinda in Punjab. In the morning, farmers began gathering at their designated protest sites for ‘chakka jam’ in both states.

Security personnel deployed to strategic locations in Delhi

Amid the nationwide call for ‘chakka jam’ by farmers’ unions, Delhi Joint Police Commissioner Alok Kumar said on Saturday that police personnel have been deployed to strategic locations across the borders of the national capital.

“Police personnel are deployed in strategic locations such as Highway 56, NH-24, Vikas Marg, GT Road, Jirabad Road, as it is a call for ‘chakka-jam’ nationwide by farmers who they protest, “Kumar told ANI. .

Gates of 8 Delhi metro stations closed

The entry and exit gates of 10 metro stations, including Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Janpath and the Central Secretariat, were closed on Saturday morning.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in the latest tweet said: “The entry / exit gates of Khan Market and Nehru Place are closed.” The DMRC on the same day tweeted “The entry / exit gates of Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Janpath and the Central Secretariat are closed. The exchange facility is available.”

Thousands of farmers have been protesting since the end of November on Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a roll back of the Trade in Agricultural Products and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020, the Farmers Agreement (Empowerment and Protection ) on Price Assurance and Agricultural Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

Protesting farmers have expressed fear that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the “mercy” of large corporations. However, the government has argued that the new laws will provide better opportunities for farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture.

