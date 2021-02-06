India Top Headlines

Cesarean section is the most performed surgery in India: Report | India News

The Lancet Commission for Global Surgery estimates that 5,000 surgeries are required to meet the surgical burden of disease for 1,00,000 people in low- and middle-income countries, such as India. But according to a pan-Indian surgery market report, India only performs 1,463 surgeries per lakh, only 29% of the 5,000 needed per lakh.

Approximately two million surgeries (requiring hospitalization and general anesthesia) were performed in the 2019-20 financial year, with C-section being the most performed surgery, according to the report. Data for the study, which was conducted by Praxis Global Alliance, a consulting firm, was obtained from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the World Bank, interviews with physicians, and PGA Labs, the market intelligence unit of the Praxis Global Alliance. It encompasses both government and private healthcare settings in urban and rural areas.

Of the 2 million surgeries performed in FY2020, 80 lakh were general (including hemorrhoidectomy, hernia, cholecystectomy, trauma, and laparoscopy surgeries), followed by 50 lakh for gynecologic surgeries of which up to 70%, or 350,000 they were caesarean sections. Neurology, gastro-intestinal orthopedic, oncology and cardiology surgeries cost 10 lakh each.

The data in the report shows that there is a huge gap between supply and demand for surgical procedures in India. While affordability remains a major cause of the lack of access to an OT, senior thoracic and cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Ramakant Panda added that the poor in India cannot have surgery because there are not enough beds in them. government hospitals.

“And the middle-income category has a bias against government hospitals, but cannot afford private health care. Lack of insurance is another reason why they can’t have surgery, ”said Dr. Panda, managing director and venture capital, Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai. A cultural fear of surgery that has now been accentuated by Covid also plays a role in keeping the numbers low.

What is also concerning is that surgery is losing popularity as a specialty among medical students. Data from the national income and eligibility test shows that in 2018-19, 189 of the 2,029 seats in surgery courses had no candidates. Of these 189 seats, 168 belonged to four major surgical disciplines of cardiothoracic and vascular surgery. “There are about 1 lakh of surgeons in India,” said AryamanTandon, co-founder of Praxis Global Alliance.

Despite the low numbers, there was a marginal increase in the number of surgeries in recent years, according to the report. In 2012-13, each surgeon performed 3.8 surgeries per week, which increased to 4 surgeries per week per surgeon in 2019-20. “This increase is primarily due to the increasing burden of disease and also the affordability that comes with increased insurance penetration in rural areas,” Tandon said.

Additionally, the study also mapped the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on surgeries. Surgery volumes decreased to 20-25% of pre-COVID levels in April and May 2020; however, they recovered to 80% of pre-COVID levels in December 2020 and are now forecast to reach 100% of pre-Covid levels in March of this year.

