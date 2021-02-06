India Top Headlines

BJP Cites New Rules, Denies Prime Minister Guj’s Niece’s Civic Voting Ticket | India News

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Modi’s niece Sonal Modi, who had sought the BJP nomination to contest the Ahmedabad civic body elections, on Thursday failed to get a ticket with the party citing new rules for candidates. BJP announced its candidates for the upcoming Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation elections, but Sonal Modi’s name was not on the list.

Sonal Modi, a housewife in her 30s, is the daughter of PM Modi’s brother, Prahlad Modi, who runs a fair price store and is also the president of the Gujarat Fair Price Stores Association. “The rules are the same for everyone,” BJP state president CR Paatil said when asked about the ticket denial to Sonal Modi. Gujarat BJP recently announced that relatives of party leaders will not be considered for the allocation of tickets for the upcoming elections.

However, Sonal Modi had claimed that she had sought an electoral candidacy as a BJP worker, not as the prime minister’s niece. “Even if they don’t give me the ticket, I will remain active in the game as a dedicated worker,” Sonal had said. Prahlad had justified her daughter’s decision, saying that all members of her family are free to make their own decisions. “This is not a case of nepotism. My family never used Narendra Modi’s name for our benefit. I have not visited Narendra Modi’s bungalow after he became prime minister, let alone my children,” he had said.

