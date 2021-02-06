India Top Headlines

“Be careful when talking about any other field,” advises Sharad Pawar to Tendulkar | India News

NEW DELHI: On Saturday, CPN chief Sharad Pawar gave advice to Sachin Tendulkar, whose tweet against comments from international personalities about the ongoing farmers’ protest has sparked strong reactions.

“India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be bystanders but not participants. Indians know India and must decide for India. Let us remain united as a nation. Tendulkar tweeted on February 3 with the hashtag #IndiaJuntos #Indiacontrapropaganda.

Tendulkar was one of several celebrities, including cricketers, who took to Twitter to support the Center’s call to oppose “propaganda” against the Indian government and its policies.

Several other celebrities including Lata Mangeshkar, Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, Ravi Shashtri, also tweeted in support of the Center’s call.

This after international personalities such as Rihanna and Greta Thunberg tweeted their support for the farmers’ protest.

In reaction to this, Sharad Pawar said: “Many people have reacted sharply to the position taken by them (Indian celebrities).”

The head of the NCP continued to advise Sachin Tendulkar to exercise caution.

“I would advise Sachin (Tendulkar) to be careful when talking about any other field,” Pawar said.

Yesterday, RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari had alleged that the Union government “sent” Sachin Tendulkar to “counter” international personalities.

He went on to say that it was an insult to have conferred the Bharat Ratna on the batting legend.

The problem has led to a clear division among Bollywood celebrities.

Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, and Siddharth have criticized similarly worded tweets from stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna’s post calling attention to the farmers’ turmoil in India.

Southern star Siddharth also tweeted on the subject, saying that powerful celebrities who follow the government line were the real propaganda.

