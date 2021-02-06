India Top Headlines

Asking Astronauts to Splash Gujarat’s Coast After Space Flight | India News

MUMBAI: Gujarat may be honored to welcome the Gaganyaan astronauts when they return after their seven-day mission in space.

Nilesh Desai, director of the Ahmedabad-based Isro Space Applications Center (SAC), said this in a presentation on Saturday hosted by Space Geeks Mumbai and other organizations.

“As of now, the mission is expected to land in Veraval in Gujarat in the Arabian Sea, and as a contingency measure even an area in the Bay of Bengal is being considered. The exact location will be finalized soon,” he said in the webinar .

The crew will be recovered in 15 to 20 minutes and, thereafter, they will be quarantined. “Only after they complete their quarantine period and return to work, can we declare the end of the mission,” he said.

Veraval is known as a center of fishing industries in India and is 6 km from the famous Somnath temple.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had underlined the importance of Gaganya’s mission to the nation in her February 1 budget speech.

Gaganyaan’s unmanned test mission is tentatively scheduled towards the end of the year, and the manned flight next year. The long-awaited takeoff will be from Sriharikota.

The program suffered a slight setback due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Desai said the size of the crew module has been reduced slightly due to the weight limitations of the GSLV Mark 3 rocket.

With a crew of two or three, who trained in Russia, the flight will operate in low earth orbit for 275-400 km, passing over India twice in the morning and twice at night.

Throughout the week-long mission, the Isro master control facility in Hassan in Karnataka and the telemetry, tracking and command network in Bengalaru will communicate with the crew, in addition to different communication channels via satellites.

With considerable emphasis on crew safety, Isro evaluates by humans all subsystems of the orbiter module in which the crew will fly, as well as the launch vehicle and launch pad.

Desai also announced that the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter’s mission duration has been extended to 7.5 years due to excellent fuel management.

“Long life will provide an opportunity for lunar mapping and scientific payloads will generate new knowledge about the moon,” he said.

