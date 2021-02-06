India Top Headlines

Absurd conspiracy theories, no hand in the tweets of the stars: Mo Dhaliwal | India News

Canada-based Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF) has issued a statement stating that it did not coordinate any protest activity within India or coordinate with Rihanna, Greta Thunberg or any other celebrities to tweet in support of the protests. of farmers.

PJF is under investigation by the Delhi Police for being part of an alleged conspiracy to create discord and for creating the toolkit shared by Greta Thunberg. The statement issued by Mo Dhaliwal and Anita Lal, co-founders of PJF, maintained that the information that is disseminated about their organization “is in many cases incorrect and, too often, totally fabricated.” They said it was a “concerted effort and intentional distraction” from the story of more than 200 lives lost in the farmers’ protest.

“The complex and absurd conspiracies that are being built to link the Poetic Justice Foundation with any number of actors around the world are pure fiction. The Poetic Justice Foundation did not coordinate any protest activities that occurred in India,” they said. “The Poetic Justice Foundation did not coordinate Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, or any number of specific celebrities to tweet about #FarmersProtest. We don’t pay anyone to tweet, and we certainly don’t pay anyone $ 2.5 million to do so,” says the release. .

The statement added: “In general, however, we encourage the whole world to share this theme. Through the international collective of organizers, we encourage the world to heed and amplify this message.”

“We were drawn to the protest by farmers because of our connection and love for our people,” the statement read.

“We decided to put a question to democracy in India. We would ask India ‘Why?’ We developed key messages that were researched and fact-based. We put all of this thinking together and made it publicly available on a website called AskIndiaWhy.com, “it reads.

