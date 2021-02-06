30 Center Posts Available Through Side Entry | India News

India Top Headlines

The government seeks to fill various positions at the level of deputy secretary and director in various ministries through the side entry

NEW DELHI: Making a new move toward lateral induction of domain experts and technocrats into the bureaucracy, the UPSC has sought applications from “motivated Indian citizens” for 30 different assistant secretary and director positions in various ministries and departments.

Although there are three vacancies at the level of assistant secretary, with hiring by contract, in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry; revenue department, finance ministry; and the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, 27 director-level positions (by contract) are available across the Ministry of Finance; Ministry of Commerce and Industry; ministry of law and justice; agriculture and farmer welfare; Ministry of Education; ministry of consumption, food and public distribution; ministry of health and family welfare; ministry of road and highway transport; Jal Shakti Ministry; civil aviation ministry; and ministry of skills development and entrepreneurship.

Deputy Secretaries are typically IAS officials hired on the basis of UPSC’s civil services review, although there are several examples of technocrats receiving side entry, including former vice chairman of the planning commission, Montek Singh Ahluwalia.

Candidates can apply from February 6 to March 22. Pre-screening for the interview will be made based on the information provided by them in your online application.

In 2019, the government had hired about eight professionals on a lateral entry basis as assistant secretaries in various ministries.