India Top Headlines

With 12,408 New Covid-19 Cases, India’s Count Reaches 1,08,02,591 | India News

NEW DELHI: India has reported a total of 1,08,02,591 positive cases of Covid-19, with 12,408 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Friday.

India has reported 15,853 discharges and 120 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total discharges and the death toll to 1.04.96.308 and 1.54,823 respectively.

According to the Union Ministry of Health, active cases of Covid-19 have reached 1,51,460.

Meanwhile, so far 49,59,445 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 across the country.

The second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be administered to healthcare workers starting February 13, and 97 percent of people who have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine are satisfied, it said Thursday. the central government.

Meanwhile, as of February 4, a total of 19.99,31,795 samples have been tested for Covid-19. Of these, 7,15,776 samples were analyzed yesterday, according to the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR).

Reference page