Why does the government protect Arnab, asks the deputy of the Seine? India News

NEW DELHI: In a scathing attack on the government, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday raised the issue of Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami’s alleged WhatsApp chats in Rajya Sabha, claiming that while protesting, farmers they were labeled as “anti-national” the BJP-led NDA should be ashamed of protecting Goswami, who allegedly violated the Official Secrets Act by leaking details about the Balakot attack.

Taking part in the debate on the motion of thanks in the president’s speech in Rajya Sabha, Raut criticized the Center for its handling of the farmers’ protest and opposed the charges of sedition brought against many prominent politicians and journalists who they consider themselves critical of the government. “The atmosphere in the country today is such that anyone who says or writes the truth is branded a traitor and anti-national,” he alleged.

“Cases of sedition are slapped on anyone who asks questions of the government,” Raut said, citing examples from MPs like Sanjay Singh and Shashi Tharoor and also giving examples from journalists like Rajdeep Sardesai. “… And who are the ‘desh premises’ (nationalists)? They include people like Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami and actress Kangana Ranaut …” Raut said. “They should be ashamed to protect it,” Raut said, addressing the treasury banks.

Raut said everyone was embarrassed by the incidents of violence that took place on Republic Day and asked why those responsible for the incidents of disrespect for the national flag have not been caught so far. Why has Deep Sidhu, responsible for disrespecting the national flag, not yet been captured. At whose instigation is he acting? More than 200 farmers are in jail after being accused of sedition, but not Sidhu. More than 100 young people are missing and if they have been killed in encounters, “he asked.

“Slandering the agitation of the farmers is not a good thing for the country, for the farmers and for everyone,” he said. Raut said that while they respect Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is important to understand that although the BJP-led government has a majority, there is no room for arrogance in government.

