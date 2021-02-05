India Top Headlines

Vaccination recipients below target due to vaccine vacillation, other: Government | India News

NEW DELHI: Fewer than expected beneficiaries attended the coronavirus vaccination sessions at the start due to transient technical problems on the CoWIN portal and vaccinations among others, the government reported to Parliament on Friday.

A total of 7,580 adverse events have been reported after vaccination as of January 31 in the framework of the launch. None of the 12 deaths of vaccinated people have been causally attributed to vaccination based on current evidence, Health Minister Ashwini Choubey told Lok Sabha.

Responding to a question about the urgency on the part of the government to move forward with vaccination when cases are declining, Choubey said a second or third spike was experienced in other countries during the latter part of the pandemic.

“Therefore, a downward trend in cases in the country does not necessarily promise a continuous and steady decline in cases,” he said. “Therefore, it is necessary to provide immediate protection to the vulnerable and at-risk population and maintain a low case count through Covid-19 vaccination.”

According to the fact sheet of the vaccine manufactured by Bharat Biotech, Covaxin should not be received if the person has allergies, fever, bleeding disorder or if they are taking blood thinners, immunosuppressed people or if they take medications that affect the immune system, if they are pregnant or breastfeeding . , received another vaccine against coronavirus or any serious health-related problem, Choubey said in a written response.

According to the Serum Institute’s fact sheet, one should not receive Covishield if a person had a severe allergic reaction after a previous dose of this vaccine and had a severe allergic reaction to any ingredient in this vaccine, he said.

The healthcare provider should be consulted about medical conditions, including severe allergic reaction after any drug, food, vaccine or any ingredient in Covishield; fever; bleeding disorder; immunosuppressed; pregnant; breastfeeding or received another Covid-19 vaccine, the minister said.

Only those Covid-19 vaccines that have received permission for restricted use in emergency situations from India’s Controller General of Drugs have been used for the Covid-19 vaccination campaign in the country.

In accordance with the 2019 New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, the Central Drug Control Organization has granted permission to manufacture two vaccines according to the prescribed procedure and due evaluation of data from preclinical and clinical trials.

Original source