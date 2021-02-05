UPSC applicants will have one more chance due to the pandemic: Government | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The Center told the Supreme Court on Friday that it agreed to give one more chance to those would-be civil servants who took the exam last year during the pandemic and exhausted their number of attempts, but said it would not grant another. chance to those hit by the old bar.

The Center’s response came in light of a handful of petitions submitted by students seeking one more opportunity to sit for the exam because they couldn’t prepare for the test due to the pandemic and were “forced” to appear when the government refused. your plea to postpone the exam.

There were 3,863 candidates who had exhausted their number of attempts while taking the test last year. Of these, 555 qualified for the preliminary test and the government’s decision would benefit 3308 candidates.

There were 2,236 students who were affected by the age bar and needed a one-year relaxation. But the government told a bank headed by Judge AM Khanwilkar that it was not in favor of giving relaxation to students affected by the age bar.

“Relaxation, only to the extent that it provides an additional attempt for the Civil Service Exam (CSE), can be awarded only to those candidates who applied for CSE-2020 as their last allowable attempt and otherwise not the age to appear in CSE-2021 is prohibited, ”said the government.