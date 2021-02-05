India Top Headlines

“Unprecedented success,” says President Kovind as the curtain falls on Aero India-2021 | India News

BENGALURU: President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday that Aero India 2021 is living proof of India’s growing strength in the defense and aerospace sectors globally as the curtain closed on the three-day event.

He said the event will contribute significantly to strengthening India’s self-reliance in the defense sector, as well as establishing India as a manufacturer for the world, and has shown that global confidence in the country’s capabilities is growing steadily. .

“Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, I am happy that Aero India 2021 has been successfully organized. It was carried out without compromising its spirit and following the appropriate Covid regulations,” Kovind said.

Speaking at the Aero India-2021 farewell function at Yelahanka Air Force Station, he praised the “courage and bravery” of the Indian Air Force pilots for displaying exemplary professionalism in protecting the skies of the India and the strengthening of the country’s defense.

“Aero India 2021 has been an unprecedented success. I have been told that high-level delegations from 43 countries and exhibitors from 530 companies have participated in the event,” he said, adding that many more around the world were virtually associated with the event. event. It is the world’s first mega event of its kind to be held in a hybrid format.

Kovind, who is also the supreme commander of the armed forces, is the first president to attend Aero India.

Regarded as the largest military aviation exhibition in Asia, Aero India in its thirteenth edition also saw the Indian Ocean region defense ministers conclave on the theme “Improving peace, security and cooperation in the Indian Ocean” in which IOR countries participated.

Likewise, the Conclave of Air Chiefs of Staff was held with the participation of more than 24 countries attending physically and 16 virtually.

Also held “Startup Manthan”, the annual defense startups event.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that despite Covid limitations around the world, Aero India-2021 has been immensely successful; this is evident as more than 16,000 people attended physically and more than 4.5 lakh virtually.

The platform hosted 540 companies, including 84 foreign firms from 55 countries, he said, adding the signing of 128 memorandums of understanding, 19 technology transfer (ToT), 4 deliveries, 18 product launches and 32 major announcements, for a total of 201 feats. , it happened during the airshow.

In addition, 45 MSMEs participating in Aero India 21 have already bagged orders worth Rs 203 million, the defense minister said.

President Kovind said: “Our vision is to create a strong economy and infrastructure along with developing competitive supply chains and integrating them globally.”

The reforms initiated in India in the past six years offer unprecedented opportunities to investors and private companies in the defense and aerospace sectors, he said.

“We have taken a number of policy initiatives aimed at placing India among the top nations in the defense sector with two goals of self-sufficiency and export promotion,” he said, while expressing his happiness at the receipt of orders from 83 Tejas for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. Indian Air Force aircraft valued at over Rs 48 billion.

The airshow was one of the key attractions during the air show.

While the locally developed Tejas-LCA helicopters and Surya Kiran aircraft stole the show, the Sukhoi, Rafale, Hawk and the American B-1B Lancer heavy bomber garnered attention.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited created the ‘Aatmanirbhar Formation Flight’ consisting of products such as the LCA (LIFT Trainer), HTT-40, IJT, Advanced Hawk Mk 132 and Civil Do-228, which flew in a special formation showing the spectrum of coaches. and it means self-sufficiency in the trainers segment.

There was a scintillating display of the ‘Dhanush’ formation by light combat helicopters and the ‘Netra’ formation showing the DRDO’s Airborne Early Warning and Control System (AEW & C) in-flight display.

The astonishing maneuvers of the Surya Kiran light combat aircraft left the audience fascinated.

Reference page