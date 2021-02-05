India Top Headlines

Rs 200cr Mamata package to reclaim Netaji’s legacy | India News

CALCUTTA: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, introducing the state budget on Friday, proposed to allocate Rs 200 crore – Rs 100 crore each to build an Azad Hind Monument in New Town and to establish Jai Hind Bhabans in all districts – in honor of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th anniversary.

He also proposed to reserve Rs 5 crore for the Netaji State Planning Commission and another Rs 10 crore to form a Netaji battalion in the Kolkata Armed Police.

A fight has been brewing between Trinamool and BJP over the patriot’s legacy, which has often led to direct confrontations between the two sides. On January 23, during an official function organized by the Center at the Victoria Memorial in honor of Netaji, where both Banerjee and Prime Minister Modi were present, a section of the crowd chanted the slogans ‘Jai Shri Ram’ just as Banerjee was about to speak, prompting her to cancel her speech.

“Netaji was the first to come up with the idea of ​​a National Planning Commission. Unfortunately, the current central government abolished the Planning Commission. In memory of Netaji’s contribution, Bengal will form the ‘Netaji State Planning Commission'”, Banerjee said.

Reference page