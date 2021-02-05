Rahul Gandhi criticizes the Center for “betraying the defenders of India” in the Union budget | India News
NEW DELHI: Congressional Leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticized the Union Budget 2021-22 saying it has nothing to improve conditions for soldiers facing Chinese aggression at the border.
“Modi’s crony-centric budget means that Jawans facing Chinese aggression in extreme conditions will not gain support. Defenders of India betrayed,” he tweeted.
The Wayanad deputy has been criticizing the Center and its policies over and over again.
“Modi’s crony-centric budget means that Jawans facing Chinese aggression in extreme conditions will not gain support. Defenders of India betrayed,” he tweeted.
Modi’s crony-centric budget means the Jawans facing Chinese aggression in dire conditions will not gain support. I … https://t.co/LmHd9bn2xR
– Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) 1612493814000
On February 4, Rahul tweeted: “Modi’s crony-centric budget means: MSMEs struggling without receiving low interest loans, without GST relief. Employers of India’s largest workforce betrayed.”
Modi’s crony-centric budget means struggling MSMEs receive no low-interest loans or GST relief. Employers of… https://t.co/FYTHRRKotX
– Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) 1612419527000
The Wayanad deputy has been criticizing the Center and its policies over and over again.
Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union budget 2021-22 in parliament on February 1.