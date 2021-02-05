India Top Headlines

PM Modi talks to South African President Ramaphosa about managing Covid-19 | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a phone conversation on Thursday with South African President Matemela Cyril Ramaphosa, about the measures New Delhi and Pretoria are taking to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I spoke with President Cyril Ramaphosa about the steps India and South Africa are taking to combat the Covid-19 pandemic domestically and internationally. India’s ability to produce drugs and vaccines supports the efforts of many nations, including our friends in Africa, “said the Prime Minister tweeted.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the two leaders also discussed the possibilities of collaboration between India and South Africa in various international forums, to facilitate access and affordability of vaccines and medicines, he further stated.

“The leaders agreed that officials from both countries will remain in contact over the next few days to exchange experiences and explore the potential for collaborative efforts against the pandemic,” the statement read.

Reference page