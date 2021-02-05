Pak’s responsibility is to create conditions for normal ties, India responds | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: India responded cautiously to Pakistani Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa’s comment that it was time to extend the hand of peace “in all directions”, and the Foreign Ministry said the responsibility to create The right conditions to improve ties lay with Pakistan. . The government said its position on ties with Pakistan was well known.

“India wants normal neighborhood relations with Pakistan in an environment free from terror, hostility and violence. Pakistan has a responsibility to create such an environment,” said MEA spokesman Anurag Srivastava.

“We are firmly committed to the ideal of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence. It is time to extend a hand of peace in all directions,” Bajwa said earlier this week, in remarks apparently directed at India. He also said that Pakistan and India should resolve the long-standing problem of Jammu and Kashmir “in a dignified and peaceful manner in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

India has argued that there can be no dialogue until Pakistan stops promoting cross-border terrorism. The last time the two countries held substantive talks was in December 2015, when they began the comprehensive bilateral dialogue process.