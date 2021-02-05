NSUI’s Ram Temple Collection Underlines Need for Congressional Discussion: Manish Tewari | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Amid reports that the student wing of Congress has launched a campaign in Rajasthan to raise money for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, party leader Manish Tewari said on Friday that the development once again underscores the need of a sincere and conceptual strategy. discussion within the party on a number of fundamental ideological issues.Neeraj Kundan, president of the National Student Union of India (NSUI), however, said that as head of the party’s student wing, he would like to make it clear that “we are not running any national campaign to collect kind of donation. for the Ram Mandir “.The NSUI Rajasthan campaign was a symbolic protest to expose the loot organized by the RSS and the BJP on behalf of Ram Mandir, he claimed.Earlier in the day, Congressional Leader Manish Tewari tweeted: “The Ram Temple fundraising by @nsui once again underscores the need for a candid and conceptual discussion within @INCIndia on a number of issues. fundamental ideological “.“Since the INC is a secular party: Does secularism mean the separation of Church and State or Sarv Dharam Sambhav?” he said.

The student wing of Congress launched the campaign Tuesday to collect money from students for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, claiming that the BJP and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) have been “looting” people in the name of the fundraiser. Of funds. for the temple.

The campaign called “Rs 1 Ram Ke Naam” was launched by NSUI State President Abhishek Chaudhary at Commerce College on Jawaharlal Nehru Road in Jaipur.

However, Congressional National Treasurer Pawan Bansal stated that he was not aware of any such action by the NSUI.

He said that some people had approached him as well to obtain the fund, but that he had refused to make any contributions.

On the fundraising campaign for the Ram temple, NSUI spokesman Ramesh Bhati said: “The ABVP and the BJP have been looting people in the name of the Ram Mandir contribution.”

“We will oppose this with our initiative because the Ram temple is a matter of faith for everyone and taking hundreds of thousands of rupees from people is wrong,” added Bhati.