India Top Headlines

Jharkhand HC Issues Notice of Cause to Hospital Director for Failure to Submit Lalu Prasad’s Health Report | India News

RANCHI: On Friday, the Jharkhand high court issued good cause to the director of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences for failing to submit the health report of the jailed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief, Lalu Prasad.

The court noted that the report is vital in determining the reason for Lalu Prasad’s transfer to the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on 23 January.

He was flown to the national capital for apparent pneumonia, but AIIMS has so far not reported any specific health problems, authorities said.

The high court has scheduled the next hearing on the matter on February 19, giving the RIMS director “one last chance” to present Prasad’s health report.

Prasad (72), convicted in forage scam cases, had been in treatment at RIMS for multiple ailments.

Original source