‘I’m with the farmers’: Azad wears a mask to proclaim his support in RS | India News

NEW DELHI: Amid heated debate over the three farm laws that farmers want to repeal, Congressional Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad wore a black face mask at the Rajya Sabha on Friday with ‘I’m with the farmers’ written in white letters .

The opposition leader sat wearing the mask in the upper house, which previously saw heated exchanges as both the Treasury and opposition banks attacked each other over the issue.

Speaking on the motion of thanks to the presidents’ speech on Friday in Rajya Sabha, Congress leader Anand Sharma said it was a “black day” when farm laws were passed last year even though the House “was not in order”.

He demanded an investigation by a Supreme Court judge into the January 26 violence in Delhi during the farmers’ tractor rally.

“The way agricultural ordinances were introduced during the coronavirus pandemic was not normal. What was the rush? Why were they not sent to the select committee? It was a black day when these agricultural laws were passed in Rajya Sabha,” expressed the former Said Union Minister Sharma.

He also claimed that there was a “conspiracy” behind the January 26 incidents. “I condemn it. There should be a judicial investigation by a Supreme Court judge into how some tractors got to the Red Fort and who allowed them to enter.”

“No one has the right to attack those who are performing their duties. The Red Fort incident shocked the entire country and must be investigated. We express our condolences to the police personnel and officers injured during the violence,” said the leader of Congress .

He also urged the central government to “run away from arrogance” and withdraw agricultural laws immediately, as demanded by farmers.

