Ghazipur Farmers Plant Flowers in Response to ‘Iron Nails’ | India News

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait digs dirt at the Ghazipur protest site.

NEW DELHI: A day before the ‘chakka jam’, farmers planted flowers on Friday at the Ghazipur protest site, where the Delhi police had planted iron nails. Farmers who have been protesting the three new farm laws dug dirt and planted saplings.Tight security measures, such as multi-layered barricades, concertina wires, along with cemented iron nails had been erected in the roads around the protest site in the wake of the January 26 violence in Delhi.Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said: “The police had arranged iron nails for the farmers, but we have decided to plant flowers for them.”

Rows of marigold flowers have appeared near the barricade only in a “symbolic gesture”, but a relatively larger planting campaign was underway on a nearby stretch of road, said BKU media official Dharmendra Malik. .

“A flower garden is being created on the Delhi-Dabur Tiraha road. This will cover the land that is on the stretches of the road, and it will also emanate fragrance and improve the environment,” Malik said.

The farmers, who are obtaining flower shoots from nearby nurseries, said they were in the way of a “peaceful” demonstration.

Farmers from UP, Punjab, Haryana have been protesting at various border points outside Delhi against the new agricultural laws.

Farmers, including those in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan, are camping in temporary canvas-roofed shelters, while many have their tractor-trailers as a resting place on a stretch of the Delhi-Meerut highway.

In addition to Ghazipur, thousands of farmers have been protesting in Tikri and Singh on the outskirts of Delhi since November 2020 demanding that the government repeal the new agricultural marketing laws believing they would harm their livelihoods.

The government, which has held at least 11 rounds of formal talks with representatives of protesting farmers’ unions, has maintained that the laws enacted last September are favorable to farmers.

(With PTI inputs)