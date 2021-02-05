India Top Headlines

Central observers should have the last word on deployment of forces in West Bengal polls: BJP to EC | India News

NEW DELHI: The BJP urged the Election Commission on Thursday to give central observers the final say in the deployment of forces during the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, as a party delegation met with the watchdog election with a list of demands.

Swapan Dasgupta of the BJP, a nominated member of Rajya Sabha, said the delegation also expressed apprehensions about the possible misuse of the provision allowing people with disabilities and voters over 80 to cast their votes by postal ballot, and He said they could do it instead. Given special facilities in the voting booths.

The EC had published this provision last year after the COVID-19 outbreak.

The “partial” state administration could be misused, Dasgupta said, attacking the Congressional government of Trinamool in West Bengal.

The party’s delegation included its national secretary general, Bhupender Yadav, head of state Dilip Ghosh and Dasgupta, among others.

Elections are expected to be held in West Bengal between April and May.

