BJP indulges in malicious propaganda about the authorization of ‘rath yatra’ in Bengal: TMC | India News

A BJP official had asked permission from the Head of Secy, whose office directed them to the local authorities. Meanwhile… https://t.co/VsTrvkP3oB – Trinamool All India Congress (@AITCofficial) 1612503550000

CALCUTTA: On Friday, the Trinamool Congress accused the BJP of conducting “malicious propaganda” on the denial of permission to perform their ‘rath yatra’ in West Bengal, stating that the ruling party has nothing to do with providing such authorization.The All India Trinamool Congress said on Twitter that the state government has not denied permission to the BJP program, contrary to the claims of the saffron party.“GoWB has not denied permission to any Yatra, as @ BJP4Bengal claims. They are indulging in malicious propaganda without substance or truth.“BJP must show material evidence that GoWB denies permission to its Yatra. This is BJP’s attempt to claim victim status,” AITC said on the microblogging site.

The BJP has decided to pull out rath yatras across the state in February and March to gain support for the upcoming assembly elections.

BJP President JP Nadda is scheduled to launch the Nabadwip program in Nadia on Saturday.

The TMC said the BJP had sought permission from the office of the chief secretary of state, which directed the team to local authorities.

“A PIL was also filed regarding the same in the Superior Court and the matter is now sub judice. In this way we clarify that AITC has nothing to do with this matter,” he said.

A PIL was filed with the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday, praying for their intervention to prevent the ‘rath yatra’ planned by the BJP across the state, claiming that it would affect the COVID-19 situation and law and order in the state.

BJP State Chairman Dilip Ghosh said on Thursday that the rath yatra was part of the party’s outreach program before the elections and alleged that the TMC was trying to create obstacles but will not succeed.

Ghosh also said the party will follow the law.

Previously in 2018, the BJP had planned statewide rath yatras, but the program was canceled at the last minute because the state government refused to give permission.