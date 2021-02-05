India Top Headlines

Almost 50 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated against Covid-19 | India News

NEW DELHI: Nearly 50 lakh beneficiaries have been inoculated under the Covid-19 vaccination exercise across the country, while India’s total active cases has dropped to 1.51 lakh, the Ministry of Health said on Friday. the Union.

India’s total active cases continues to follow a steady decline consisting of just 1.40 percent of total infections. Following a downward trajectory, 12,408 new daily cases were registered in a 24-hour period.

“India’s cases per million inhabitants (7,828) are among the lowest in the world. This count is much higher for countries such as Russia, Germany, Italy, Brazil, France, the United Kingdom and the United States,” the ministry said. .

He said 17 states and UT have one case per million inhabitants lower than the national average. Lakshadweep has the lowest average of 1,722 cases per million among all states and UT.

As of February 5, 49,59,445 beneficiaries have received the vaccine and 5,09,893 people received the vaccines in a 24-hour span in 11,184 sessions, the ministry said.

To date, a total of 95,801 sessions have been held. The ministry said 61 percent of vaccinated beneficiaries are from 8 states and UT. Uttar Pradesh accounts for 11.9 percent (5,89,101) of all vaccinated beneficiaries in India.

A total of 1,04,96,308 people have recovered so far and 15,853 patients have recovered within 24 hours.

“The increased number of recoveries through new cases has widened the gap between recovered and active cases to 1,03,44,848,” the ministry stressed.

He said that it is observed that 85.06 percent of the new recovered cases are concentrated in 6 states and UT. Kerala has reported the maximum number of recoveries in a single day with 6,341 newly recovered cases.

A total of 5,339 people recovered in Maharashtra within 24 hours, followed by 517 in Tamil Nadu. The ministry said that 84.25 percent of the 12,408 new cases registered in one day are from 6 states and UT.

Kerala continues to report the highest number of new cases daily with 6,102. Maharashtra followed with 2,736, while Tamil Nadu reported 494 new cases. A total of 120 deaths were recorded in a 24-hour span, the ministry said, adding six states and UT that account for 74.17 percent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the most casualties (46).

Kerala continues with 17 deaths a day, while Punjab and Delhi reported 7 deaths each. Fourteen states and UT have not reported deaths in a 24-hour span, the ministry noted. These are Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Mizoram, Ladakh (UT), Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, A&N Islands, D&D & D&N, and Lakshadweep.

India’s 112 deaths per million people are also among the lowest in the world, the ministry stressed.

On the bright side, 19 states and UT have reported deaths per million lower than the national average. Lakshadweep leads with an average of 0 deaths per million.

Seventeen states and UT have reported more deaths per million residents than the national average. Delhi’s figure of 581 deaths per million is the highest among all states, he said.

Times of India