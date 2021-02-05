India Top Headlines

Agricultural Laws: SC Appointed Panel Consultations with State Government and Private Mandi Operators | India News

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court-appointed committee said on Friday it held consultations with the heads of state marketing boards, private mandi operators and food parks in 10 states, including Kerala, on controversial new farm laws against which farmers have been protesting on the borders of Delhi. more than two months now.

This is the fifth meeting the panel has held so far. The three-member committee is conducting stakeholder consultations both online and in person.

In a statement, the committee said it held a detailed discussion “in person” with CEOs, administrators, directors of state marketing boards, private mandi operators and food parks from different states and union territories.

These officials were from 10 states: Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tripura, and Uttar Pradesh.

The committee members asked the participants to give their opinion on the three agricultural laws. “All interested parties gave their valuable opinions and suggestions …”, the statement said.

At previous meetings held on February 3-4, the committee said: “Representatives of some farmers’ unions participated in person at the meeting.”

The committee via videoconference had also held detailed discussions with 32 different farmer organizations and farmer producer organizations from nine states, including West Bengal.

The other states were Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh.

The Supreme Court had previously suspended implementation of the three contentious farm laws for two months and asked the committee to present a report within two months after consulting with stakeholders.

Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, have been camping on the borders of Delhi for more than two months and are now seeking repeal of the new laws, introduced by the Center last year, saying they are pro -corporate and could weaken the mandi system.

The 11 rounds of talks between the Center and 41 protesting farmers’ unions have so far been stalled despite the former offering concessions, including suspending the laws for 18 months, which the unions have rejected.

