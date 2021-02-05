4G Mobile Internet Services Restored Across Jammu and Kashmir | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The Jammu and Kashmir administration announced on Friday that it will restore 4G mobile internet services throughout the Union Territory (UT). The ban on high-speed mobile data services had been extended from January 22 to February 6 at UT.The restoration of 4G Internet services was announced by J&K Chief Energy and Information Secretary Rohit Kansal on Twitter.

Only two districts, Ganderbal and Udhampur, had access to high-speed mobile data services during the extended ban, while in other districts, internet speed was restricted to 2G only.

To corroborate the need to continue the internet ban at J&K, the Interior Department said in January that restrictions were put in place in light of well-founded apprehensions about the dissemination of inflammatory and seditious propaganda.

Reports from law enforcement agencies indicate that these restrictions have helped thwart the “nefarious designs of radical and terrorist organizations operating in Jammu and Kashmir,” the administration said.

Mobile internet services were suspended in Jammu in August last year, in view of security concerns following the repeal of section 370 that granted the former state special status.

Six months later, in January 2020, low-speed or 2G internet service was restored to mobile phones. On January 9, the high-speed mobile internet ban was extended until January 22.

On August 16, 2020, high-speed mobile data services were restored on a trial basis in Ganderbal and Udhampur for postpaid SIM card holders.

