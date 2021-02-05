India Top Headlines

4G Mobile Internet Services Restored Across Jammu and Kashmir | India News

NEW DELHI: High-speed 4G Internet services are being resumed throughout Jammu and Kashmir in view of the “improved security situation” in the Union territory.

Internet services at J&K were completely shut down following the repeal of section 370 on August 5, 2019 and were subsequently restored to 2G speed.

High-speed 4G internet was resumed in two districts, Ganderbal in the Kashmir region and Udhampur in the Jammu region, in August last year on a trial basis, while the other 18 districts continued to work with 2G internet with orders now fortnightly that extend the 4G ban. citing different security concerns.

The decision not to extend the ban on 4G internet services in J & K’s remaining 18 districts was approved by J&K LG Manoj Sinha on Friday. The J&K home department is issuing a formal order in this regard, allowing individuals and businesses in all J&K districts to enjoy high-speed internet for the first time since August 5, 2019.

A senior official from the security establishment told TOI that the lifting of the 4G ban across the Union territory completes the restoration of normalcy after the repeal of Article 370.

“The situation has been peaceful for some time with no popular protests or closures, all political detainees have been released, levels of terrorism have dropped and the J&K economy is on the way to revive. The last remnant of the restrictions imposed since August 5, 2019 was the 4G ban. With the lifting of this as well, J & K’s journey to full normality will be complete, ”the officer said.

According to data cited by the Home Office in Parliament, terrorist attacks at J&K fell 59% from 594 in 2019 to 244 in 2020, while the number of terrorists killed increased from 157 to 221 in the same period.

Officials said the return of 4G internet to the Union territory will cheer up the folks at J&K who have been complaining that 2G speeds negatively affect their access to online education needed by the pandemic.

Businesses have also endured the brunt of the slow internet, especially IT companies, startups, and call centers. With the return of high-speed Internet, they can resume normal operations.

Furthermore, with the new industrial development scheme for J&K, presented by LG Manoj Sinha in January 2021, which contemplates large investments in the territory of the Union by offering a series of incentives, the restoration of 4G services appears to be timely.

The prolonged 4G ban has been a huge grievance among the folks at J&K, with the PDP and the National Conference taking the lead by questioning the motive and criticizing it as a regressive and authoritarian measure.

The Supreme Court, which is hearing petitions challenging the 4G ban, has refused to repeal it, but suggested that the government review them. It was in this context that the J&K management ordered the restoration of 4G services in Ganderbal and Udhampur on a trial basis in August last year.

Times of India