India Top Headlines

‘Whichever party you stay at …’: Digvijaya Singh’s blessing to Jyotiraditya Scindia evokes laughter in Rajya Sabha | India News

NEW DELHI: The lighter side of the political rivalry between Jyotiraditya Scindia and her former rival Congressional colleague Digvijaya Singh came to light Thursday in Rajya Sabha.

The scion of the MP spoke at Rajya Sabha on Thursday during the, defending the BJP government’s decision on the shutdown, its achievements on the farmers’ welfare front, and also took on Congress for its alleged indifferent attitude towards farmers in the past.

The Rajya Sabha burst into laughter when Venkaiah Naidu, the speaker of the upper house, announced Digivijay Singh’s name as the next speaker.

“Maine koi parivartan nahi kiya hai. List mei jo aaye usi k hisab se maine bulaya. (I have not changed anything. I have called members according to the list),” Naidu said amid laughter in the Chamber.

“I would like to congratulate the honorable Scindia ji. He has presented the BJP side today as brilliantly as he used to present the views of Congress in the past. Congrtualtions Scindia ji, Waah ji Maharaj,” Digvijaya Singh said.

“Whichever party you stay in, also in the future, my blessings were, are and will always be with you,” Digvijaya said.

Twenty-two Congressional MLAs, mostly from Scindia camp, resigned in March, reducing the dispensation led by Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh to a minority and paving the way for the BJP to form the government.

Original source