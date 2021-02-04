India Top Headlines

Vehicles in Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Parade collide on UP’s Hapur Road, no injuries reported | India News

RAMPUR: Vehicles in Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi Varda’s cavalcade collided with each other on Hapur Road on Thursday as she was on her way to meet the family of Navreet Singh, who was killed in an accident during the kisan tractor rally in New Delhi in Republic . Day.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

“We have learned that a Navneet ji farmer, who came from Canada and was peacefully participating in a protest, was shot by the police and lost his life during a tractor rally. Priyanka Gandhi ji will meet her family at her Rampur residence today, “said the President of the Congress of Uttar Pradesh, Ajay Kr Lallu.

Rahul Gandhi is unlikely to accompany Priyanka due to the ongoing Parliament session in New Delhi.

On Republic Day, agricultural unions were allowed to hold a yatra tractor, but a group of farmers broke through police barricades and into the ITO area clashed with the police.

Navneet Singh was killed in the crash after his tractor overturned after hitting a barricade. Delhi police had released CCTV footage showing the farmer’s tractor overturning after hitting barricades at ITO.

The leader of Congress, Rahul Gandhi, has held three press conferences in the last 15 days and has presented the demand to repeal the agricultural laws.

Congress has continuously held its position on farm laws against the government and has demanded the repeal of the laws. Parliament was reconvened on Wednesday after protests on issues related to farmers by the Opposition and multiple postponements by both Houses.

