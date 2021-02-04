Vaccine injections for those over 50 to start soon: Government | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The government plans to start vaccinating people over 50 against Covid-19 as soon as vaccine supplies start to improve.

“The vaccination of frontline workers started on February 3. Once this stabilizes, people over 50 will be vaccinated very soon,” said Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan. “Within that group, there is a subgroup of people over 60 years old,” he added, indicating that the first priority can be given to those over 60 years old.

So far, more than 44.49 lakh people have been vaccinated against Covid-19. The government plans to vaccinate around 3 crore of health and frontline workers by April, followed by the “priority” population group of those over 50 and those younger but with severe comorbidities.

However, with an adequate supply of vaccines, several priority groups may be covered simultaneously.

India has been the fastest country to achieve 4 million Covid-19 vaccinations in just 18 days, even as many countries had a head start of nearly 65 days. India launched the nationwide vaccination campaign on January 16.

“We have done well and I can safely say that tomorrow, 50% of our healthcare workers would have been covered. This means that our health services can continue without fear.

This also shows that we have made great strides in ensuring the acceptability of vaccines manufactured in India and have addressed the concerns very well, ”said Niti Aayog Member Dr VK Paul.