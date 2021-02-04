US Supports India’s New Farm Laws, Says It Will Improve Market Efficiency | India News

India Top Headlines

Solidarity with all farmers in India protesting for their livelihood. India must protect its basic democracy… https://t.co/iKtVMxlxKa – Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) 1612390067000

WASHINGTON: Recognizing that peaceful protests are a hallmark of a prosperous democracy The United States said Wednesday that it welcomes steps that would improve the efficiency of India’s markets and attract more investment from the private sector.“Overall, the United States welcomes steps that would improve the efficiency of Indian markets and attract more investment from the private sector,” said a State Department spokesman, noting that the new Biden Administration supports the initiative. of the Indian government to reform the agricultural sector that attracts private investment and greater access to markets for farmers.In response to a question about ongoing farmer protests in India, the State Department said the United States encourages any differences between the parties to be resolved through dialogue.“We recognize that peaceful protests are a hallmark of any flourishing democracy and note that the Supreme Court of India has declared the same,” said the State Department spokesman.Meanwhile, several US lawmakers demonstrated in support of farmers’ protests in India. “I am concerned about the reported actions against peaceful protesters protesting against the new agricultural reform laws in India,” said Congresswoman Haley Stevens.In a statement, it encouraged the Narendra Modi government and the protesting farmer representatives to engage in productive discussions.“I will continue to monitor this situation closely. It has been particularly valuable to engage with stakeholders across the district on this issue and I remain grateful to all who have reached out to share their perspective,” Stevens said.Another congresswoman, Ilhan Omar, expressed her solidarity with all the farmers protesting for their livelihoods across India. “India should protect its basic democratic rights, allow the free flow of information, restore access to the Internet and release all journalists detained for covering the protests,” he wrote on Twitter.

Referring to the farmers’ protests, Meena Harris, the niece of Vice President Kamala Harris, claimed that the world’s largest democracy is under attack.

“It is not a coincidence that the oldest democracy in the world was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is being attacked. This is related. We should ALL be outraged by India’s internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against protesting farmers. ” “he said in a tweet.

It is no coincidence that the oldest democracy in the world was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the majority… https://t.co/APWJscGsKS – Meena Harris (@meenaharris) 1612308896000

In a separate statement, Gurinder Singh Khalsa, chairman of the Sikhs Political Action Committee, said the “historic” protest by farmers is turning out to be the “greatest revolution in history” against the crony capitalism of the Indian government. .

“This is the beginning of a movement for better accountability and transparency against crony capitalism. The world was watching and now it has started to react and mobilize in support of this historic revolution by Indian farmers. This will be bigger than the Indian Freedom Revolution, “Khalsa, who is based in Indiana, said.

Recently, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that India’s new agricultural laws have the “potential to represent an important step forward” for reforms in the agricultural sector.

“We believe that agricultural laws have the potential to represent an important step forward for agricultural reforms in India. The measures will allow farmers to directly hire vendors, allow farmers to retain more of the surplus by reducing the role of farmers. intermediaries “. improve efficiency and support rural growth, “IMF Communications Director Gerry Rice told reporters last month.