Tharoor, journalists move SC against FIRs | India News

NEW DELHI: Congressional Leader Shashi Tharoor and senior journalists Rajdeep Sardesai, Paresh Nath and his son Anant Nath, Mrinal Pande and Zafar Agha filed separate petitions in the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking the annulment of the FIRs filed in various states for alleged misstatements and false information of the tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day.

The FIRs were searched by the Delhi police as well as by the police in Noida (UP) and Madhya Pradesh and invoked charges of sedition against the politician and journalists following misinformation about the tractor rally, part of which was returned violent and went on to raise a religious flag at Red Fort and the death of a Navreet Singh after the tractor he was driving at high speed through police barricades overturned.

Leading advocates Kapil Sibal and Mukul Rohatgi will represent Tharoor and Caravan editor-in-chief Paresh Nath. Top advocates Rajiv Nayar and Rebecca John will appear for Sardesai and Caravan editor Anant Nath, while Coal Scam Special Counsel and Top Advocate RS Cheema will seek relief on behalf of National Herald editorial advisor Mrinal Pande, and from the group’s editor, Zafar Agha.

The six petitioners had a common law firm at Karanjawala & Co, which filed separate petitions in the SC requesting the annulment of the FIRs. The petitioners described the invocation of charges of sedition as a step backwards by the police to repress their right to freedom of expression and harass voices critical of the police action.

The petitioners appeared to follow an earlier petition filed by television presenter Arnab Goswami, who had sought the annulment of the FIRs invoking sedition charges against him by Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh for a statement he had made during a talk show. television.