Soldier killed when Pakistan violates ceasefire throughout LdC | India News

JAMMU: A soldier was killed when Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Sunderbani sector in the Rajouri district of J&K on Wednesday. It is the fourth death suffered by Indian troops since January 1.

“Pakistan launched small arms and heavy mortar fire at Indian outposts and civilian areas along the LoC in Sunderbani, to which its own troops responded effectively. In the cross-border exchange of fire, Sepoy Laxman from Jodhpur in Rajasthan was seriously injured and then succumbed, ”said Jammu defense spokesman Lt. Col. Devender Anand.

On January 24, Petty Officer Naik Nishant Sharma, who was seriously injured in a violation of the ceasefire on January 18, succumbed at the Udhampur Command Hospital during treatment. On January 21, the Havaldar Nirmal Singh army was killed during a cross-border bombardment in the Poonch district. On January 1, Petty Officer Naib Subedar Ravinder was killed in another violation of the truce by Pakistan along the LoC in Nowshera of Rajouri.

“Sepoy Laxman was a brave soldier, very motivated and sincere. The nation will always be indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty. His mortal remains will be sent to his birthplace with military honor, ”added the spokesperson.

On Tuesday, Pakistan had violated the ceasefire twice in 24 hours across the LoC in the Mankote sector of Poonch.

