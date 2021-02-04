Previous governments drafted the budget with an eye on the vote bank: PM Modi | India News
GORAKHPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that previous governments drafted the Union’s budgets with their vote banks in mind and made them only a means of announcements that they failed to deliver.
“For decades in our country, the meaning of the Budget was limited to which announcements were made on whose behalf. The budget became a vote bank account, ”Modi said.
The prime minister was launching a one-year commemoration of the centenary of the Chauri Chaura incident, an outbreak of violence that forced Mahatma Gandhi to cancel their non-cooperation movement against the British.
Paying tribute to the 19 people who were hanged for setting fire to a police station and killing 23 policemen, Modi said that the Chauri Chaura martyrs had not gotten the place in history they deserved.
He released a postage stamp to mark the beginning of the centennial year of the incident.
In a speech delivered via video conference, Modi praised India’s “power of unity” and said this will help the country become a world power.
The prime minister listed features in his government’s recent budget that he said will help farmers. But he did not mention the continued protest over agricultural marketing laws enacted in September.
“Many initiatives have also been taken to empower farmers. More than 1,000 markets have been connected with farmers so that they can sell their crops anywhere. More than Rs 40 billion for rural infrastructure will help farmers,” he said.
He said the government is also focusing on creating health facilities in rural areas so that people do not have to go to cities for better treatment. .
Modi said that even households make their budgets based on their current needs and future responsibilities. “But our previous governments made budgets an advertising medium that they couldn’t deliver. The country has now changed that approach. ”
On the 1922 episode, Modi said: “Whatever happened in Chauri Chaura 100 years ago was seen as a simple incident of arson at a police station.”
“The fire was not only in the police station, but also in the hearts of the indigenous people,” he said.
The prime minister did not refer to Mahatma Gandhi’s decision to suspend the non-cooperation movement due to the violence of his followers.
“Chauri Chaura was a self-motivated struggle of ordinary people. It is unfortunate that the martyrs of this incident have not been given a prominent place in the pages of history,” he said, appreciating the Uttar Pradesh government’s plan to commemorate it.
The prime minister said there were few cases in the history of the independence movement in which up to 19 freedom fighters received the death penalty for an incident.
He said young people should write investigative articles and bring new facts about the incident to light.
The prime minister said that the unity of the country broke the barriers of slavery. “This force will make us a world power and this is the basis of ‘atamanirbharta’.”
“We are making vaccines ourselves and supplying them to other countries. The souls of freedom fighters should be proud,” he said of the fight against coronavirus.
Modi said the budget will help meet the challenge of the coronavirus.
“Many veterans said that the government will have to raise taxes and pass the burden on to the people,” he said, adding that this did not happen.
The budget focused on spending on roads, schools and railways. Spending on infrastructure will create jobs for young people, he added.
He said farmers have achieved record production despite the pandemic.
Highlighting an initiative by Uttar Pradesh to provide farmers with their land ownership documents, Modi said the move will help them obtain easy bank loans.
Ninety-nine descendants of those involved in the incident are being honored as part of the Chauri Chaura commemoration, which began Thursday with ‘prabhat pheris’, or morning processions, in all districts of Uttar Pradesh.
It will continue until February 4 of next year, the centenary of the event.
The Chauri Chaura Shaheed Sthal in Gorakhpur is being fixed and will be developed on the India Gate, Jallianawala Bagh and Cellular Jail lines, an official said.
